Editor:
I remember playing poolside games as a youngster. Marco Polo was one. However, if you couldn’t touch the bottom of the pool or didn’t know how to swim, you could not play. You watched. Every town needs to have a community pool. It’s important. It offers one the chance to relax, cool off and most importantly learn how to swim.
According to the Red Cross, over 54% of adults in America cannot swim well enough to save their own life. Youngsters need to be taught how to swim, the sooner the better. Access to a public pool is critical. Carbondale’s community pool is in disrepair, creatively held together with “duct-tape.” It’s time for it to be replaced.
I would suggest that some key attributes of a small town are a library, town park and, of course, a public pool. Let’s keep it that way. Learning how to swim is a life-saving skill. Please vote yes for Carbondale’s ballot issue A.
Lance Luckett
Carbondale