Editor:
The Rotary Club of Snowmass Village is grateful for the communities’ participation and support of Snowmass Wine Festival this past fall. The proceeds from this event allowed the club to recently give grants totaling $42,000 to the following local organizations.
Ascendigo Autism Services, Aspen Strong, Aspen Youth Center, Bridging Bionics, The Buddy Program, Caring Connections/Snowmass Chapel, Challenge Aspen, Christmas Wish, HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley, Junior Achievement, Music Therapy of the Rockies, Our Hope Center, Response, Roaring Fork Conservancy, Western Slope Veterans Coalition, WindWalkers EAL and Therapy Center, YouthEntity, YouthZone.
The Rotary Club of Snowmass Village is pleased to partner with these organizations. 100% of the funds generated from the Snowmass Wine Festival go back to the community through the community grants program as well as providing Basalt High School senior scholarships and supporting various international organization’s needs.
Mark your calendar — the 2020 Snowmass Wine Festival weekend begins with the Wine Dinner on Friday, Sept. 18 and the Grand Tasting outdoor festival on Saturday, Sept. 19. Ticket registration begins late summer. Again, thank you to the community for your support.
Sherri Goodwin
Community Grants Chair