Editor:
I would like to comment on the recent decision by the Asspen City Council to build a new “commuters only” parking lot in Moody Freak.
The purpose of this amazing and highly logical parking lot is to get daily commuters off of Highway 82 well before the approach to the city, and well before the turn off at Brush Creek Road to Slowpass Village.
Just think of how fabulous driving into Asspen will be for all the Joe Shmoe gazillionaires without the challenge and the fatigue of having to share the highway with all the little people coming to work at their little jobs.
This will help all the little people’s self esteem too because they will have their own parking lot out at Moody Freak. Then they can all just get themselves into Aspen on their own somehow. It gives them all the opportunity to be creative, and to spend time making new friends as they struggle to find a way into town.
There could be some sort of a shuttle service, kind of like the old stagecoach wagons that used to bring the rich people to town back in the good old days.There are still the RIF-RAFTA buses tolling the roads carrying the brave and intelligent workers (the ones smart enough to be taking the bus in the first place). Many of these buses could be redirected to shuttle commuters from the new Moody Freak commuters-only parking lot, way out there, and carry these everyday commoners into the fair city we have so cleverly crafted in our own craven images.
They can come over Minnesota Flats Road, their own “straight shot” into Asspen, so as not to clutter Highway 82 with their gas-guzzling, fume spewing, polluting, jalopies they manage to navigate up and down the valley every day.
Let me close out by saying I wholeheartedly support this fabulous idea whipped up by the out-of-touch elite who run this city. This is the beginning of a new era. A brave and beautiful new world for the truly privileged few who “live” in Asspen.
I.M. Worthalot
Old Slowpass