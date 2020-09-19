Editor:
In June, I wrote “Black Lives Matter” on sticky notes to show respect for the protests and hung them around my workplace. The next day I got a call, the stickies had been taken to human resources. This incident was swept under the rug while I was informed of the policy regarding signs hung on the walls, i.e. they needed to be approved. I can respect that, yet since I hadn’t heard any statement from my employer supporting BLM and making a stand against racism, I decided to take another route of action. I wrote a letter to the CEO. I asked him to follow the examples of other prominent institutions in the valley and make a statement against racism and acknowledge the systematic change that needs to happen in order to create a safe place for people of color in our community and our country. This was met with another call; again I had gone about it the wrong way, but they acknowledged my passion for the issue and said my department would create a plan to start a conversation. When I’ve inquired again I have been asked to be patient and respect the organization as it decides if they are against racism. On Wednesday I wore a mask saying “Black Lives Matter” and was officially written up. Do I respect this organization and keep their name out of my letter, when respect is exactly what has been denied to black people and people of color because of racism?
Kari Throm
Snowmass Village