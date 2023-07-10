Editor:
Tony Hershey. The Glenwood paper didn't print his letter. Join the club. The great thing is that despite Glenwood being a one-paper town, the Aspen Daily News was an alternative to getting his guest commentary published (July 7, Aspen Daily News).
Sure, disparaging the powers that be like calling names ("The Daily Senile" or "The Aspen Daily Snooze") or inferring that Hershey's photo is the likeness of a man sitting on his namesake, is easy. Still, it brings to bear the fact that alternatives don't exist in today's changing world. Good for Hershey for having an alternative view and submitting to another paper.
The letter's tone makes one wonder if he's being a maverick and can't get along with his peers or if he has some insight on improving Glenwood. As a former council member, he knows if the decision-making process is politically driven and short-sighted if it exists at all. Does the next shiny object grab their attention?
Take the little town of Delta, where so little news hits the Grand Junction media. It has the luxury of room to expand. Glenwood doesn't. People can come to Glenwood until they can't, unless they submit to a lower quality lifestyle for the crowding and having an "interstate" for a main street.
Delta has a truck route, taking its main street down to two lanes to give bicyclists, pedestrians and shoppers dominance. It has a recreation center that Grand Junction is finally getting, and it is converting an old grocery store into a library. There are murals all over town, unique restaurants and a golf course, not to mention a drive-in and an "Egyptian" theater ... all at the confluence of the Uncompahgre River and the Gunnison.
These things in Delta are planned, and others are respected and showcased. Aspen and Glenwood are struggling by comparison. Tony Hershey may be too, but his heart is in the right place.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction