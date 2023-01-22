Editor:
Unbelievable that Mexico is far ahead of the U.S. in public health by enacting a strict ban on public smoking. The U.S., not Mexico, boasts of the first man to walk on the moon in 1969 and the 2021 Mars helicopter landing. Is public smoking more harmful in Mexico than in America? Are the Mexican public health policymakers and politicians vaccinated from Big Tobacco’s deadly money? Humanity must hope that no Mexican tobacco addict will seek U.S. asylum just to freely smoke. Thank you, Mexico.
Mike Sawyer
Denver