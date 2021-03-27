Editor:
On an early Sunday morning in 1986, my pastor at a southeast Alabama mainline denominational church asked me to keep my church bus out of the “bottom.” The exegetical translation of his pastoral request was to not bring poor Black children to our all-white church. The same sadness and suppression of his pious, humanitarian oppression resonates in my 68-year-old heart today when President Biden refuses to allow our American journalists into the detention centers at the borders housing innocent children.
Thanks to NBC reporter Kristen Welker for courageously pressing Biden for the journalist to see and report now. Compassion is never concealment.
Mike Sawyer
Denver