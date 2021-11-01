Editor:
Recently there has been a wave of unexpected deaths among our younger community that prompts me to write this letter of awareness. I lead the Chapter for The Compassionate Friends of the Roaring Fork Valley which serves families from Silt to Eagle and Glenwood to Aspen.
When a child dies, at any age, the family suffers intense pain and may feel hopeless and isolated. We offer support to bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings. The Compassionate Friends come from all walks of life, yet we need not walk alone. None of us chose this path, however the friendships that result from the common thread of losing a child, become so meaningful to those who need the support from others experiencing a similar loss. Our group has lost loved ones to suicide, drug overdose, health issues such as cancer and the flu, SIDS and car accidents. Each tragedy is unique, yet we provide a place of comfort and understanding where participants are not judged and all emotions and concerns are kept confidential.
It’s not a life event any of us ever expect to experience. We welcome new friends who feel the initial shock of their loss is truly unbearable.
Meetings are held monthly on the first Tuesday at 6:30 pm at The Orchard in Carbondale. We meet again this week on Nov. 2.
Please pass on to those in need and reach out with any questions or suggestions.
Vivian Williams
Aspen