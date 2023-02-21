Editor:
I am writing to express my concern about the frequent accidents involving semi trucks in Glenwood Canyon. The safety of drivers on the road is at risk, and immediate action is needed to address the issue.
According to recent statistics and news reports, there have been numerous accidents involving semi trucks in the canyon, causing closures, delays and an extreme safety concern for drivers, Jan. 17, 2023, Jan. 31, 2023 and Feb. 15, 2023.
The impact on the community has been significant; the No. 1 concern is that the safety of travelers is being put at risk. Many locals who live and work between the communities are unable to safely travel through the canyon, or they end up getting stuck for 8-16 hours on one side, unable to either get to work or get home from work. Local businesses are experiencing delays on deliveries. I-70 is an interstate highway and more than just locals are affected. Anyone traveling across the state is also greatly impacted.
Here are a few suggestions that could help:
Chaining up required.
No semis at all allowed through the canyon during a snowstorm.
Increased enforcement of trucking regulations.
Law enforcement escort through the canyon at scheduled times during bad weather.
Video cameras installed in the canyon which monitor speed and automatically issue tickets.
Reducing speed limits back to 50 mph for non-commercial and 35 mph for semi trucks.
The community asks that the authorities take immediate action to address this important issue.
Meredith Kasper
Carbondale