Editor:
Re: The airport redevelopment.
I am concerned about the aviation exhaust downwind from the airport. I don’t ski Buttermilk or take guests there, because I find the smell of aviation exhaust offensive and it makes me sick to my stomach.
I hear concerns about the tots skiing Panda Peak and I would like to lend a voice to the kids who are being exposed to these emissions. Friends at North 40 and Burlingame, too, have all expressed concern about pervasive noise and fumes.
What impact is this having on our health with a busyairport at such close proximity to so much housing?
Can we get the EPA to do an objective assessment of the health hazards at these concentrations?
Shouldwe build a multimillion-dollar public housing project downwind from these exhaust emissions?
A friend asked me, what do we do about this problem? I doubt we can move the airport. Hey Aspen! What do we do?
Perhaps the Pitkin County taking charge of FBO is one potential solution. Let’s not give all our power away.
Ivan Cassar
Aspen