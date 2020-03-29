Editor:
Marijuana stores are now considered essential. How did we survive without them for so many years? If just one person gets infected because these stores are open is it worth it? Why not concentrate on making really essential stores safer? We all need to go to the grocery store but there are no disinfectant wipes in these stores to use before you get a cart like there is down valley. Employees don’t have masks. Produce doesn’t have cough screens. There is no one enforcing proper spacing. There is no pickup service. Who is in charge of making grocery stores safer? We have one of the highest infection incidences in the state of Colorado and our answer is to this challenge is to leave marijuana stores open?
Jeff Hoerr
Snowmass