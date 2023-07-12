Editor:
Re: Maurice Emmer’s letter (“Reader disagrees with take on SCOTUS case,” Aspen Daily News, July 6). Once again Mr. Emmer is spreading misinformation about the Supreme Court case 303 Creative. The law reads “Standing with the court cannot be established without showing harm.” There was no harm to this woman. No harm, no foul.
She had no offers or contracts connected with this issue of refusing service to LGBTQ people. The decision was based on hypothetical situations which totally breaks with historical precedent and the law. This illegitimate court is making up rules as it goes. So Mr. Emmer, please do your research before commenting.
Ken Fry
Glenwood Springs