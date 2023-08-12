A common problem I see with people’s lawns is that they cut the grass down too low. Technically, lawncare is landscaping, not man-scaping. I don’t care what your Realtor says; cutting the lawn short won’t make your house look any bigger.
This begs the question: Is there a psychological relationship between the length of people’s grass and the length of their hair? Do guys or gals who cut their grass short, also trim-down their … down there? I don’t want to know, but if I were a bettin’ man I’d reckon so. They say, “Don’t knock it ‘til you tried it.” I tried it, and it wasn’t for me.
A good way to tell if you’re cutting your lawn too short is to stand on it, take a deep breath in mental preparation to make an honest length assessment, and look straight down. If you can see any dirt or bare ground between the blades of grass, you’re cutting it too short.
The analogy I like to make is such: If you went to the barber and had your hair cut short and then went and hiked up Smuggler without a hat in the noonday sun, you’d burn your scalp and damage your follicles. Lush grass is that comb-over variable that protects your lawn’s follicles.
For the best results, you only want to take a little bit off the top, like when your girlfriend or wife gets her ends cut at the salon. Not to mention it’s better for the lawn, and a lot less work. Lengthy grass requires less water as an added bonus.
For the record, I wear my hair long and cut my lawn at the highest setting the mower will go. I never bag the clippings. I promote messy vitality by employing either the side-discharge-chute method, which broadcasts the clippings across the lawn, or mulch the clippings when the grass height is appropriate. Case in point: They don’t bag the grass at the golf course.
But hey, by all means, go ahead and cut your lawn down short in a show of dominance to your neighbors as you air out your deep-rooted hair-length issues for the whole world to see. It’s your lawn! I blame the phenomena of man-scaping and the scalping of body hair of for this mess.
Admittedly, I have my own mommy issues surrounding hair and grass. The reason I push back against cutting my lawn short is probably because when we were little kids, our mother took us — my two older sisters and me — to go see the play “Hair” in the early 1970s. That should clarify plenty about me without any further explanation.
Now you know why I am the way that I am. Scarred for life.
If you look and listen to your lawn, it’ll tell you exactly what season we’re in. The emerald green screams spring, the dark jade with hues of blue shout mid-summer, and the yellowing blades murmur fall. I’m starting to notice some leaf fall due to the heat, incessant wind, and glaring lack of rain this season. It’s been tough on lawns.
Right now, the lethargic lawns around town are telling me they need fertilizer. This is a good time to put down a nice coat of organic fertilizer to get your lawn through the last grunt of summer. I stopped using fertilizer with weedkiller in it long ago. Lord only knows how many dogs’ deaths and acre-feet of my own skin cancer that’s undoubtedly contributed to. A mere whiff of herbicide or dandelion killer now drives me nuts. Some companies now mask the toxic smell with perfumes.
If your lawn is struggling, fertilize and let it fill in for two weeks. Then try cutting it at a higher setting. I dare you. Get Bauhaus with it: The lawn is you canvas, the mower your brush. Try cutting a cross-hash pattern or a circle. If you really want to make your neighbors jealous and the other husbands look bad, attach a roller to the back of your mower and “stripe” your lawn like they do at the baseball stadiums. I’d like to see more women cutting lawns.
I’m a card-carrying member of the “white truck brigade” lawncare comrades that pull into your neighborhood to mow once a week right on time, just like a Swiss watch. My big innovation this year has been the electric leaf blower. As a result, I’m noticing that homeowners, neighbors and passersby hate me slightly less. My next ambassadorial purchase is going to be an electric trimmer.
I’m fascinated to see all of the lawncare companies that service town now. When I was a punk kid first mowing lawns for $15 a pop, there were maybe two or three companies that cut in all of town. Now, I’d estimate conservatively there are at least a hundred. I’ve made a nice living mowing lawns over the years, and sadly, I’ve killed quite a few snakes in the process. Snakes are gardeners’ best friends: They eat the voles that eat our lawns and flowers.
If anyone can communicate with the beloved local western terrestrial garter snake population, please send them an urgent message for me: Laying in wait motionless when you hear a lawnmower or weedeater approaching is a nonsustainable line of defense.