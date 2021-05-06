Editor:
I was reading the paper and the article about the Buttermilk parking lot rally stuck out to me. I know, obviously, this is a very desirable location, but what if we used it for the community, instead of “having an industrial zone where we park big trucks” (this was stated by the Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who is against how it’s run right now, and who I completely agree with).
Anyways, hear me out. What if we used the parking lot as a place where we could have food trucks come in and cater to people that don’t want to spend $100 to get a meal for themselves and loved ones? Aspen needs some restaurants where locals can eat. Since we have worked so hard to get rid of all the local spots, what is stopping us from having a few food trucks? No local can afford a storefront, but if we allowed some food trucks, then it would help the local who wants to start a restaurant.
I know food trucks aren’t “allowed” in Aspen, but can we at least open it for discussion? I think it’s absolutely crazy, that we no longer have the local spots. Think about all the restaurants we have lost ... a lot of those restaurants were locals’ spots. We’ve lost Little Annie’s, Ryno’s, Annette’s, Aspen Over Easy, Bamboo Bear, Bodega, Red Onion (we’ll see about that one) and I’m sure I’m forgetting others. This was all in the nine years I’ve lived here and those were all great local spots. We still have some, like Big Wrap, New York Pizza, Grateful Deli, Shell (great Mexican food), Aspen Brewing Co., Mi Chola, Aspen Pie Shop, CP Burger ... and that’s all I can think of. I know we have some bar menus, but that’s not going to help me when I’m trying to get a meal during work. So, can we please think and talk about maybe opening the Buttermilk parking lot to some food trucks?
I’m not taking a shot at any restaurants. I know how expensive the rent of these places has become. I have tried my best to support the local spots as much as possible during the pandemic.
I really hope I am not stepping on the toes of any restaurants. I’m just thinking of the locals and trying to make Aspen at least a little more affordable, which is going to be very important. We will always have people visit here, but it seems like businesses are having a hard time finding your average employee because this town has become way too expensive. $5,250 for a two bedroom? My mortgage is half that ... pretty crazy.
Perrin Williams
Snowmass Village