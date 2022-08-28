Editor:
That lush, green lawn you’re so proud of may assuage your ego, but it’s a sponge soaking up water that’s becoming an ever more precious commodity during our 22-year drought. Don’t be fooled by the recent monsoons giving us a respite from the oppressive heat. They’re doing little to fill our reservoirs and it’ll take two or three more years of heavy rain and snowfall to pull us out of this dry spell.
Consider turning over that sod and putting that water to better use and other climate benefits by planting vegetables, xeriscaping, and native plants. Corporate food production and transportation accounts for a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. Eliminate the need for two-stroke engine powered lawn equipment like lawn mowers, weed whackers, and leaf blowers. They’re not only noisy and kick up dust, pollen, and mold, but they emit 23 times the carbon emissions of a standard internal combustion engine pickup.
And, whatever you plant, our friends the pollinators will appreciate your replacing the sterile grass. Do you like fruit and pretty flowers? Pollinators will take care of that for you if you give them a chance.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale