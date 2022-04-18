Editor:
There are few things worse than a rich, whiny, real estate developer — especially one who just reaped a multimillion-dollar windfall. It appears he pulled a fast one on the town. He wasn’t the first, and I doubt he’ll be the last. Buy low, sell high, mission accomplished. Capitalism at its finest. No reason to whine about that. That’s the game you were playing, you played it well, so stop wasting your time and money on a public relations campaign, you can’t buy back Fat City’s goodwill, so why bother trying? My free, unsolicited advice: move. I hear Mar-a-Lago is a great place for rich, whiny, real estate developers.
Chip Nealy
New Castle