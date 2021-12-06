Editor:
I was rather shocked Sunday to see my letter to the editor on the need for construction pacing submitted Oct. 7, in response to an article on the city of Aspen increasing staffing to allow for an additional ten-fold increase construction approvals, finally published in your paper on Dec. 5. It must have been lost among the thousands of school-board election letters.
I would note that the letter on instituting some means of construction pacing is perhaps even more timely now than in October, as we are now facing the reconstruction of the recently demolished Molly Gibson Lodge and the upcoming demolition and reconstruction of the Hotel Aspen just across Main Street. Who knew that lodge redevelopment now comes with the requisite approval of several 5,000-square-foot, free-market homes attached to each project to make them “viable?” Those, together with the Lift One Lodge and Gorsuch Haus, the Centennial proposal in the wings with 147 units of employee housing to be reconstructed and close to 60 new free-market units proposed to be added, and no doubt a number of other city of Aspen and non-city constructions projects in the pipeline, will only add to the noise and air pollution, traffic congestion, employee housing woes and the desecration of our quality of life for years to come.
Lisa Markalunas
Aspen