Editor:
The state of Colorado deemed construction to be an essential service and therefore permitted during our stay at home status. Aspen should follow the state’s lead on this. Construction is a vital activity that employs many that need the paycheck.
If Aspen is worried about proper distancing, deal with that issue and have smart regulations to address this issue. Other municipalities have put sufficient protocols in place on construction projects to address this. Aspen could do the same and keep many people in need employed. Let’s be smart.
Doug Brown
Aspen