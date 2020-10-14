Back in the early 1990s, I was on my first of five tours of duty as a government finance director in the small residential town of Steilacoom, Washington. At that point, Steilacoom’s town administrator was a hard-core traditional Democrat who believed strongly in professional training and mid-career education. During his tenure, our management team engaged in training exercises that included two best-selling books of the day — “Reinventing Government,” by Ted Gaebler and David Osborne, and “The Art of the Deal” by Tony Schwartz and now-President Donald Trump.
“Art of the Deal” spent 48 weeks at the top of the New York Times’ bestseller list after its publication in 1987. The book used case studies in Trump’s business dealings, including his organization’s work with the city of New York in redeveloping Wollman Rink, a public skating rink in Central Park that the Trump organization operates to this day. It was this case study in public-private collaboration which we studied at the time.
In a case of most interesting delayed timing, after Trump was elected president 29 years later, Schwartz distanced himself from the book. He simultaneously claimed that Trump wrote none of it and that writing it himself was the greatest mistake he ever made. If these inherently contradictory claims constitute revealed truth after all these years, it strains the bounds of logic to understand how any of his misgivings could be Trump’s fault, but never mind.
“Reinventing” — which came with the subtitle, “How the entrepreneurial spirit is transforming the public sector” — never made it to the top of the New York Times’ bestseller list when it was published in 1992, but it didn’t do badly.
The book hypothesized that American government was composed of good people struggling to do good work in bad systems. If we could only fix those systems through what the authors called an “American Perestroika” (an awkward and ominous nod to the Soviet Union’s reform effort that led to its ultimate collapse on Christmas Day 1991), American government would transform into the efficient, effective, customer-centered enterprise we all knew — or at least hoped — it could be.
The book offered 10 principles as the basis for American government’s reinvention. First, steer rather than row, or as then-New York governor Mario Cuomo — father of current New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — put it at the time, "It is not government's obligation to provide services but to see that they're provided." Second, empower communities to solve their own problems. Third, encourage competition rather than monopolies. Fourth, be mission rather than rules driven. Fifth, get results by funding outcomes rather than inputs. Sixth, put the citizen customer ahead of the bureaucracy. Seventh, create value for communities rather than just spending their money. Eighth, prevent problems rather than cure crises. Ninth, decentralize authority.
Finally, solve problems using market forces rather than public programs.
Back in 1992, Gaebler and Osborne presumed that a majority of Americans would see as foundational these 10 principles of modern American governance. And for a brief period, it looked like that just might be the case. Elected shortly after the book’s publication in 1993, President Bill Clinton loved the book so much that he put alleged internet inventor and Vice President Al Gore in charge of reinventing the federal government.
But suffice it to say, that’s not exactly how things have gone down over the past 28 years.
In fact, things went so differently that by 2016, one might conclude that just enough voters, in just the right places at just the right moment, decided that America’s reinvention of its federal government as a centralized, monopolistic, public-program-driven regime that discouraged competition, sought to control rather than to empower, put the elected class’ political self interest ahead of the citizenry’s economic self interest, created rules rather than solved problems and spent tax dollars without creating value — and with eight more years of a Clinton White House waiting in the wings — was worth even electing Donald Trump to stop.
Closer to home, the city of Aspen has only recently embarked upon its 2021 budget development process and is considering, among its many and varied policy initiatives, a new “vacancy tax” on free market residential property. The tax — not to reinvent, but merely to expand — Aspen’s ever-expanding affordable housing program. The impending development of the Lumberyard parcels, with hundreds of new units, has taken precedence over repeatedly recommended policies for optimizing the current housing inventory to house workers. The project would genuinely represent the program’s reinvention, driving the need for another multi-million dollar funding source to companion Aspen’s burgeoning real estate transfer and sales taxes that are already dedicated to housing.
Rather than being the originally intended reflection of Aspen’s economic self interest — by affordably and sustainably housing workers in town — subsidized housing has become the primary object of the governmental class’ political self interest. Consequently, achieving the community’s economic goal of efficiently and effectively housing a majority of its workforce has been quietly subordinated to adding voters to Aspen’s population, even if it means taxing those who don’t get a vote. Again.
How does one measure a community’s return on investment of taxes, intended to solidify a political-reinforcing voter base? Funny, I don’t see that one on Gaebler and Osborne’s list of their 10 principles of good governance.
It seems clear to me: American governance needs a re-reinvention. The first effort was well intentioned, but didn’t take, nationally or locally. I hope we get started soon.