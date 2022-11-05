Editor:
As an Aspen and Pitkin County resident for over 35 years, I wholeheartedly endorse Sheriff Joe DiSalvo for reelection as sheriff, and urge you all to vote for him.
Joe DiSalvo is only candidate to continue following in the footsteps of Bob Braudis, who, like our incumbent sheriff, is a champion of compassionate law enforcement and a dedicated member of our community.
Joe has always been present at Aspen events, supported local nonprofits and programs, like Huts for Vets. He gave us solace during the pandemic and safety in our everyday lives.
He’s spoken and given tributes to our iconic Aspen heroes, like Hunter S. Thompson, Bob Braudis and Bob Raphaelson. Memorials where I’ve never seen his opponent.
DiSalvo has supported our city as a member of the community, a contributor and true leader for his entire tenure as sheriff, and I, for one, am voting to continue his legacy as the man for the job.
I am lucky to count him as my friend.
This election isn’t about some mud-slinging opportunist trying to usurp a longstanding and 100% dedicated, honest person. It’s about keeping Joe DiSalvo as the man for the job.
Francis Stuckens
Aspen