Editor:
As 2020 wraps up, YouthZone continues to receive incredible support. In November, Glenwood Springs Ford and Steve Nilsson invited YouthZone to join them in their Community Partnership campaign which resulted in a $3,250 donation. We also received $18,725 from those of you who graciously supported us on Colorado Gives Day. Later in December, Krista Klees hosted the Lucky Chances Luncheon where donations made to YouthZone were matched by Slifer, Smith and Frampton totaling $9,610.
In the face of such an unprecedented year, you have stepped up to give our community the services it needs to be healthy and supported. YouthZone continues to receive calls, letters, and drop-ins from individuals who still want to give back and help our youth move forward. It is humbling to be a part of a community that has the motivation to give even when there is so much uncertainty in our day-to-day lives.
YouthZone thanks you for your continued kindness and support this year. We will continue to offer life-changing services to the youth of our valley, and your gifts are what will keep us doing just that. We hope to see you — in-person — in the coming year to celebrate the amazing community we are building together.
Many thanks and warmest regards this holiday season.
Carol S. Wolff
YouthZone Development Director