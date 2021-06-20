Editor:
I just received my big buddy exit survey. My buddy recently graduated from Aspen High School, so our buddy relationship must end. I don’t think so. My buddy and her family are now part of my family. She has been a blessing in life — especially during my darkest days when I lost my son. Her mom and I have a friendship I cherish very much
The Buddy Program is one of the most important programs we have for youth in our valley. Their sponsored activities are a time for big buddies and little buddies to mingle. My case manager was always available to talk, gave the best advice and continually shared how grateful she was for my mentorship.
Is being a big buddy hard? Not really. Once you get to know your little buddy, you can’t wait to see them again. Yes, those middle school years may be a challenge, but with guidance from the Buddy Program staff, you can make it through any challenge.
Two big fundraising events are coming up soon: the Boogie Run and the Backyard Bash. Your participation and donations will be greatly appreciated and put toward a wonderful youth program of which there are never enough of. If you cannot donate, please consider being a buddy. I am about to start a new relationship with a wonderful girl about to enter high school. I am looking forward to this and continuing my relationship with the Buddy Program staff. Thank you to all who donate and mentor.
Kim Baillargeon
Aspen