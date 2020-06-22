Editor:
The Dem dogs have finally gone rabid. In Seattle, the “love”-fest known as CHAZ or CHOP turned lethal. Yet, the ultra-liberal Democratic mayor wouldn’t allow police into the “autonomous” 15 acres.
What have we come to America? Who can possibly justify this kind of blatant disregard for law and order? BLM and Antifa are out of control, asking for anarchy.
Democrats love their children too. Do you want this socialist, globalist future for them? I’ll vote for a businessman to run our capitalistic system over a career politician every time.
Trump had his billions before politics; Joe made his millions from politics.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle