Editor:
Daniel Halperin, on Jan. 24, in the Wall Street Journal, opined in a science-based (hate that term) article, “Omicron Is Spreading. Resistance Is Futile.” He wrote: “As for masking, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently acknowledged that cloth masks do relatively little to prevent spread. Some experts on coronaviruses, including epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, for nearly two years have questioned the efficacy of masks. A recent rigorous review by his University of Minnesota research group concludes: “We are well past the emergency phase of this pandemic, and it should be well-known by now that wearing cloth face coverings or surgical masks, universal or otherwise, has a very minor role to play. ... It is time to stop overselling their efficacy and unrealistic expectations about their ability to end the pandemic.”
“The first large randomized community-level study, published last month in Science, found that while generic surgical masks provided a modest (about 10%) reduction in the risk of infection from Delta, cloth masks didn’t significantly reduce risk. Masks may be even less protective against an extremely contagious variant like Omicron.”
The remaining portion of “Omicron…” on A17 also provided serious thought regarding virus control: “Mr. Osterholm, earlier this month called for a pivot toward accepting Covid as an endemic disease.”
It’s time to follow our neighbors in Eagle County and make masks and mask types the decision of each individual.
Rick Gardner
Snowmass