Editor:
Every citizen has a right under Colorado’s Open Records Act to request information from their government(s). Our state’s definition of "public records" pursuant to CORA is expansive and applies to virtually all levels and types of governments in Colorado.
Recently I made several requests to the city of Glenwood Springs under CORA about the sudden departure of the city manager. Some of these requests were productive as we learned our government spent $170,000 recruiting, paying and then settling with that employee after only five months. Unfortunately many of my CORA requests were met with resistance, like one about the meeting where her contract was terminated, and once with outright hostility.
Councilman Jonathan Godes — upon learning that I was exercising my right to ensure that public business was not conducted by his council in private in violation of the law — wrote a nasty email (revealed by CORA) responding to my request about the manager. Writing from his government email he wrote:
“Of course he did. He is a sad and lonely man who only feels valued when he is getting attention.”
Mr. Godes then went on to criticize my four years of service on council — fine. But, attacking me and other citizens personally is not appropriate. I am not an elected official. I don’t have the power and platform Godes does to attack people on social media and via email. The sudden departure of the city manager at a cost to the citizens of tens of thousands of dollars is a legitimate concern. But in response to that concern, Godes resorted to petty name calling. What are he and the city of Glenwood Springs hiding?
Citizens of Colorado, including newspapers like the Aspen Daily News, have a right and duty to keep their government transparent and accountable. CORA is the statutory device that guarantees Glenwood conducts their business in public, not private. If they fired the city manager secretly and violated Colorado law in not disclosing how they did it, then citizens can request information. Godes, who works for two government bodies, should know that. Again, his hostility to my request makes me wonder what he and his council don’t want us to know.
Tony Hershey
Glenwood Springs