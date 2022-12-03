Editor:
A delusional Donald Trump portrays himself as a perpetual victim. He is not a victim; we are all victims of Trump and his efforts to destroy our democracy and subvert the rule of law. He’s had free rein to spread his dangerous rhetoric, bold-faced lies and flat-out lunacy for much too long. But now, as his legal woes continue to mount, perhaps the chickens are slowly coming home to roost. Trump painted himself into a corner, then in true Trump fashion, blamed the brush.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs