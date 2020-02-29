Editor:
I’m a 67-year-old with the marinating concoction of a strong feeling personality, 50-completed graduate hours in personnel management, and a master’s of divinity degree that pushes me to chat when possible to the marketplace employees. During one of these visits, the single-mother working in the same produce department for 10 years shared that the pretty fresh store manager never speaks to her. He only interacts with his supervisors. In this corporate American grocery store, how can one get away with this cruel staleness? Let’s hope this kind of unkind treatment doesn’t ferment to workplace violence?
Mike Sawyer
Denver