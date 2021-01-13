The description on a standalone feature photo in the Tuesday Aspen Daily News, “Casa Nueva,” incorrectly reported the tenant of a downtown building. In fact, English in Action was one of five nonprofits the Anderson Ranch Arts Center selected as collaborating entities in a print awareness campaign, and that poster was displayed at a prominently located construction site in town. Neither nonprofit is slated as a future tenant of the space.
