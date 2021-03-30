An article that ran in Tuesday’s Aspen Daily News, “NTSB investigating Alaska helicopter crash that killed 5, including Aspenite,” incorrectly attributed a finding from a 2013 investigation to an event that occurred Saturday; no preliminary report yet exists on the 2021 crash.
