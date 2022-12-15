Editor:
Corruption is a fact of life. “Dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power.” It is human nature. Politicians have long been sent to jail for stealing and cheating. But rarely for lying. And unfortunately, the learned Newt Gingrich, well aware of the legal parameters of public discourse, decided to expand the then current limits. He proposed a “Contract for America” that was soon redubbed the ”Contract ON America.” Gingrich was the first to shut down the government. He was not the first, however, to be run out of Congress on ethics charges. But his legacy continues.
We now have “alternative facts”. Thanks to the conservative political machine, one can say anything without recourse by saying things like — wait for it — “The senator didn’t mean to be making a true statement.” And now: “Trump won the 2020 election.” Well, no. Yet on the evening of Jan. 6, after the attack on them, some 147 lawmakers voted to reject the ballots. Emails also now show that some 34 lawmakers were conspiring on the insurrection of Jan 6. They even spoke of declaring martial law.
Since then, almost all Republicans have refused to admit when asked that Trump is not the president. Our problem is that this behavior is so prevalent it has normalized. The nation just accepts this as typical lying and just what politicians do, or, as the actual truth. “There he goes again!”
This has to stop. We cannot conduct our government in this way. This lying is a fraud upon our country. This is blatant corruption. This is seeking power and wealth at any cost. Even already at the cost of lives. Everyone of these lying politicians must be charged as the criminals they are. Their lies are far beyond the bounds of free speech. They are lying, and they know it. “Lock ‘em up!”
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale