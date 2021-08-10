Editor:
Thank you for your email, Mr. Maple, and my apologies for my delayed reply during my recent absence.
The Board of Eagle County Commissioners is meeting with the Garfield County Commissioners today to discuss Cottonwood Pass, which straddles both our counties, of course. Here is the agenda including a Zoom link. This will be the beginning of a conversation between our communities and our partners in this issue, including CDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.
Thank you again for sharing your thoughts, Mr. Maple, and I hope you are able to attend this meeting in person or virtually.
Matt Scherr
Chair, Eagle County Commissioners