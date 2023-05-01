Right now, in many parts of the country, a dark cloud is hanging over the commercial investment real estate industry. As office employees spend fewer days in the office resulting from the pandemic remote work trend and companies reduce their need for office space, office markets throughout the U.S. are under pressure with soaring vacancies.
It’s reported in markets like New York City that only about 50-60% of the leased office space is being occupied with the national average at 50.4%, down from 99% prior to the pandemic. Vacancy rates are rapidly increasing, even for class-A office space. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the vacancy rate for high-end office space in Manhattan increased to 19% compared to 11.5% in early 2019 before the pandemic.
At the same time, e-commerce, which grew in popularity during the pandemic, is continuing to erode the need for retail space. As a result, loan defaults are on the rise as the remote work trend, growth of e-commerce and the increase in interest rates are combining to create the perfect storm of bad news for office and retail landlords. Even major office investors, like Brookfield Asset Management and Pimco, have defaulted on more than $750 million in debt backing buildings in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.
Aside from the office and retail markets, other areas of the commercial real estate industry are feeling the impact of higher interest rates and flat or declining rents. The apartment market, a shining star of the investment real estate world over the past decade, is now the second-worst-performing category of investment real estate after the office market. Apartment prices are down 21% over the past year, according to the Green Street Commercial Property Index.
Particularly at risk are investment firms that purchased large quantities of apartments using short-term, floating-rate debt. These investors are now under water as mortgage interest rates have doubled and tripled in the past year. In addition, new supply of apartments in the construction pipeline are coming on line, threatening to put downward pressure on apartment rents, particularly in older complexes. As a result of higher interest rates and flat-to-declining rents, there has been a 74% decline in apartment building sales in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago, as reported by data firm CoStar Group.
The issues affecting the apartment market are also impacting the investment market for single-family homes. Following the mortgage crisis and Great Recession of 2008 through 2012, institutional investors started buying single-family homes in large quantities across the country, making it one of the most popular real estate investment strategies of the past decade. Prior to the mortgage crisis, only about 7% of residential property purchases were for investment purposes. Over the past decade, that number increased to 25% nationally and as high as 35-40% in some markets. In the same manner that higher interest rates and stagnant rents have made the economics of apartment ownership more challenging, the same factors are negatively impacting single-family home investing.
So, what are the chances that these issues impacting national investment real estate could bleed over into Aspen’s commercial real estate market? At the root of the health of any real estate market is the balance of supply and demand. When a real estate market makes a turn for the worse, it’s usually because supply has outstripped demand, putting downward pressure on rents; or demand wanes, creating an increase in vacancies and forcing landlords to lower rents to keep their properties full. So far in the Aspen-Snowmass market, we haven’t seen either scenario play out yet. The supply of commercial space in Aspen has been highly restricted for years because of zoning restrictions. On the demand side, we’ve seen a steady demand from national and international retailers seeking out commercial space in Aspen as these retailers seek locations close to their high-net-worth customers. Aspen has always been a haven for the wealthy, and in the past three-plus years, that has only become more the case, keeping the demand side of the equation solid.
Short of a national recession, it’s unlikely we’ll see a significant drop in demand for commercial retail space in and around Aspen-Snowmass like we did back in the 2009-12 timeframe when commercial vacancy in downtown Aspen approached 10%. The most vulnerable part of the market is likely office, because office users have other options. In the past two-plus years, we’ve seen office rents in downtown Aspen jump from a range of $30 to $60 per square foot net of expenses to $60 to $125 per square foot currently. Office tenants in downtown Aspen faced with big increases in rents as their leases renew have the option of moving that’s not available to retail tenants that need to be in key locations.
If there is a noticeable trend in the office segment of the market, it’s a willingness of longtime Aspen office-based firms to look at relocating to less expensive office submarkets like the Aspen Airport Business Center, Basalt or Carbondale. Otherwise, it’s likely the Aspen-Snowmass commercial market will buck the national commercial real estate trends.