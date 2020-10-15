Editor:
To all my Pitkin County friends and voters. I know we are all voting this year and your focus may be on the national stage, but please take the time for our community and vote for Chris Council for Pitkin County commissioner. Chris has been a great friend and mentor to me and my family and his love for this community and inspiring ideas leave no doubt he is by far the best candidate for this important position for the future of our town. Please visit Chris4pitkin.com to see his platform. Vote Chris Council for Pitkin County commissioner.
Kevin Von Ohlen
Aspen