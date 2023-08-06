Editor:
Rachel Richards (letter to the editor Aug. 1, Aspen Daily News) is correct that the Aspen City Council is traveling a tough road on the Entrance to Aspen. However, Richards comes to the wrong conclusion by ignoring five unassailable critical elements that doom her argument.
A vote is required to allow two bus lanes across Marolt Open Space, critical to the straight shot and always rejected by Aspen voters.
The straight shot makes traffic worse, i.e., a new traffic light at 7th Street and eliminating Cemetery Lane traffic from heading downvalley.
Given the changes to the original straight shot proposal, coupled with the age of the Record of Decision, a new environmental impact study would be required.
There has never been valleywide agreement for light rail.
Under any proposal there will still be a bridge across Castle Creek at the existing location.
With those facts it becomes clear that the city council is heading the correct direction. It correctly acknowledges that light rail is dead and so is the straight shot. Richards' formula of wistful long dead aspirations seasoned with jabs of class warfare will never get the job done.
People are frustrated (letters to the editor, John Norman and Millard Zimet, Aug. 3, Aspen Daily News). There is no perfect solution and the city staff has urged time is of the essence. Replacing the existing bridge is the most cost effective and timely manner to proceed. We can get it done and it deserves detailed study now as council has correctly directed.
Neil B. Siegel
Aspen