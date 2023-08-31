Editor:
This letter was originally sent to the Aspen City Council.
Dear honorable mayor and city council:
Please come forth with answers for the plan on sirens, water and evacuation plans, since we now know that the Hawaii devastation had nothing to do with climate.
Thanks to Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine for a guest commentary in the Aspen Daily News on how to clear dead trees and brush around us for safety. We need our city leaders to tell us what they have in place to save our town and its people in the case of fire.
Climate has nothing to do with this — only potential incompetence or disinterest in safety planning. Thank you in advance for laying out the plan.
Lorrie B. Winnerman
Aspen