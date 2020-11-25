Counting is one of the first things we are taught as children. In its simplest form, it’s easy to learn. If you have children, you remember helping them learn to count. Count the cars as you drive past. Count the birds perched on the wire. Count the cups lined up on the shelf.
We mark time by counting. Seven days in a week, 12 months in a year. As we grow up, we learn about and use numbers every day. Counting evolves into the recognition of numeric patterns. These patterns play a significant role in shaping our individual and shared understanding of the world.
Recognized patterns create understanding and stability. When the various stock market indices go up, it's good. When they go down, it's bad — at least for most people most of the time. But that’s a subject for another column. Unrecognizable patterns create misunderstanding and instability. To the extent we share an understanding of numeric patterns, we can societally react and adapt to their meanings. Farmers don’t plant corn in November. You don’t take your skis or your snowboard to the gondola in August. The flow of life literally depends upon a shared understanding of where we are in the count.
Even so, recognizable patterns are less precise than linear counting. We all know that 10 comes after 9 every single time. By comparison, when observing a recognized numeric pattern, we expect the next occurrence to be within a range, but not necessarily a precise outcome. Our brains adapt to this characteristic of numeric patterns. If results fall within an expected range, nothing feels out of the ordinary and we find no reason to adapt, or worse, to panic, due to impending disruptive change.
When we encounter new things, like COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths, we naturally and legitimately fear the rising numbers. Because the numbers are new, we don’t yet understand their pattern. We conclude that unlike the stock market, up is bad. Up may be bad, but more to the point, up is inevitable. Combined with what we do know — that COVID-19 kills and we all lack natural immunity — we willingly disrupt virtually every other mutually understood pattern in our lives and tolerate the outfall of that disruption to limit COVID’s spread and its future impact.
We expect our informed resources, such as news organizations and scientists, to take whatever information might be available and distill it into an understandable presentation of this emerging numeric pattern we call COVID-19. We hope to learn and adapt from this information. And this is perhaps the most important thing about counting and pattern recognition; done accurately and completely, it’s necessary for, but not the same as, understanding. Done inaccurately and incompletely, it’s often worse than having no information at all.
As of this past Monday, according to the Washington Post, the United States had seen “at least” 12,241,537 cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 29. This total equates to just under 4 out of every 100 Americans. There have likely been millions more undiagnosed cases than this, but in its attempt to provide a reliable, consistently collected count of cases, this is the number that the Washington Post tells us to believe.
They are not wrong to present this number in its proper context. While it suffers from the same limitations as the early count of any new numeric pattern for which comprehensive collection methods are still being developed, it does not lack value. Its value lies in how the number of cases and deaths, consistently counted, change over time. And that pattern of information, for both variables, tells a tragic but critically informative story that helps to reveal the nature of this new pestilence.
The country’s daily COVID-19 case and death curve as tracked by the Washington Post (tinyurl.com/WaPocovidcurve) shows three case surges so far. The first and smallest peaked on April 9, when the seven-day rolling average of newly reported cases peaked at 31,220. A few days later, on April 17, the seven-day rolling average for COVID-related deaths — which seems to consistently lag about a week or so behind the case curve — peaked at 2,775, or 7.2% of April’s aforementioned peak cases of 31,220.
The second surge peaked on July 22, when the seven-day rolling average of newly reported cases peaked at 67,011 — more than twice April’s peak result. A little more than a week later, the seven-day rolling average of COVID-related deaths peaked at 1,137, a mere 1.7% of July 22 peak cases. This was a four-fold percentage reduction from and about half of April 17seven-day rolling average death total.
As of Nov. 17, a week prior to my deadline for this column, diagnosed cases were (and continue) surging at a seven-day rolling average of 153,792, moving towards three times the case levels of July. The seven-day rolling average for deaths on Nov. 22, a week later, was 1,496. This is 359 more than the July peak, but only 1% of the Nov. 17 seven-day rolling average for diagnosed cases, down 41% from July’s 1.7% rate described in the paragraph above.
While diagnosed cases are spiking, deaths are decreasing both nominally and as a percentage of cases. Could it be we are adapting to COVID-19? We are diagnosing more cases, engaging preventive tactics more effectively and utilizing better treatment protocols. This is hopeful news, which means this would be the absolute worst time imaginable to stop doing the things that help to limit COVID-19’s death toll. So, stay safe out there.