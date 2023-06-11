Editor:
How many years would it take for combustion engines in America to equal the amount of CO2 emitted from the current rash of Canadian wildfires? To compound this overlooked and under-reported tragedy, these forests are not being maintained, not to mention being replaced in a timely way to offset greenhouse gases.
Why the “woke” demand for all-electric cars by 2035? We’re being “played” while carbon is mismanaged, from Canadian wildfires to coal-burning Chinese solar-panel manufacturers.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction