(Note: This letter was originally addressed to the Aspen Airport Advisory Board and Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.)
Editor:
I have been a licensed private pilot for over 50 years, and have been a general aviation tenant at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport with my little single-engine Piper Dakota for 35 years.
Needless to say, I’ve been very frustrated with the huge influx of large private jets over the past several years, especially since the pandemic. I have also been frustrated with the neglect, lack of service and high fuel prices (with no more locals’ discounts) from the current fixed-base operator. As challenging as it might be, I would much rather see Pitkin County take over the operation of an FBO, obviously contracting out some of the specialized services. The idea of a huge corporation making millions of dollars from our local airport is sickening.
Regarding widening the runway to accommodate larger commercial jets: Years ago, when the idea of bringing in 737s was first proposed, I came up with the slogan, “It’s not the plane for this terrain!”
Research has shown that the regional jets and similar aircraft still have plenty of service life left. Larger planes would create many more potential dangers, with Aspen not having the capability or facilities to treat increased numbers of people after a crash. The close proximity of the mountains, especially Buttermilk’s base area, leaves no margin for errors. A catastrophic event would be much more likely.
Our unique terrain also would make it very difficult for a larger and faster plane, with a much greater turning radius, to successfully execute a missed approach. With our rapidly changing weather conditions, planes of all sizes often have to abort their landings on final to runway 15 and/or do a missed approach. It’s a very tight valley in which to execute a 180-degree turn.
The increase in air pollution is also a serious concern. We need to convert to more efficient and cleaner-burning aircraft, while still keeping them small enough to handle the challenges of ASE.
It seems like the people pushing for these “improvements” are a small number of billionaires who want to be able to land their much larger Gulfstreams here in Aspen. How many times lately has the airport been closed, inconveniencing thousands of passengers and pilots, because a private jet has run off the runway? Too many! And I have had several occasions when I was in line for take-off for a full 40 minutes!
Among all the jets in front of me on the taxiway, there has usually been only one commercial aircraft. I felt so sorry for its 70 or so passengers, all of whom would most likely miss their connections in Denver. It would be very unfair to the community to have to suffer months, even years of disruptive construction, just so that a small handful of billionaires (with maybe only three or four passengers onboard) can land here. Please stop using the excuse of needing larger commercial planes, as we know that’s not the real reason.
Thank you for reading this, and I hope your recent advisory board meeting went well with a positive outcome for the majority of Aspenites and visitors.
Polly Ross
Aspen