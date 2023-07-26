Editor:
As a law professor, I taught constitutional law, and authored the book, “Homophobia and the Law.” Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Lorie Smith who argued that building wedding websites for LGBTQ+ couples violated her religion, I have been fielding questions.
The decision is troubling, not just because SCOTUS put its imprimatur on the odious — religious convictions predicated on bigotry — and ignored longstanding justiciability doctrines, which dictate when it can decide a case. But I am also haunted by “stare decisis,” requiring courts to honor prior decisions that it does not overrule. While stare decisis can serve as a staircase to an enlightened society, it has deleterious potential as well.
An example of beneficent stare decisis is Justice Kennedy’s legacy: This conservative justice’s step-by-step climb to equality for gay and lesbian citizens is both surprising and miraculous. In step one, Kennedy led the court in overturning Colorado’s law barring cities from protecting gays and lesbians from discrimination. In step two, relying on the prior case, he overruled an abomination and said that adults possess a “liberty interest” in consensual sexual activity in the privacy of the home. In step three, he deployed both prior decisions to invalidate a provision of the Defense of Marriage Act that denied federal benefits to same-sex couples married under state law. In step four, Kennedy ascended to deem marriage equality the law of the land and empower the very power of love.
Let us now turn to stare decisis’ evil twin by time-traveling to 1959, and listening to a Virginia trial judge, one my law students named “Judge Bubba.” Bubba is sentencing Mildred Jeter, a black woman, and Richard Loving, a white man, for violating the state’s criminal ban on interracial marriages: “Almighty God created the races white, black, yellow, Malay and red, and he placed them on separate continents. … The fact that he separated the races shows that he did not intend the races to mix.” His God, his religion, mandates bigotry.
Although the Supreme Court eradicated bans of interracial marriages, sadly the Bubbas still creep among us and pound their pulpits. What if a “creative” Bubba LLC refuses to serve anyone not of the Aryan race because it offends the owner’s religious tenets of strict segregation? Where might Smith’s website descend? To the pulverization of civil rights protections? Downward to empower hatred?
Dr. Amy D. Ronner
Aspen