Editor:
The coronavirus dealing death and illness around the world requires caution on the part of every single person. There are so many possible symptoms and no two people have identical cases. Many people feel like maybe they have a cold or perhaps the stomach flu and may go to bed for a day or so but bounce back quickly and go out in the world again until they lose their smell and taste and realize maybe what they have is COVID-19 and then get a test after already spreading the virus around like confetti on New Year’s. This is no New Year’s party, it’s a virus that kills and impacts some for years.
My suggestion to all residents and visitors is if you have any of these symptoms, stay home and make an appointment for a test. You may have COVID if you have a runny nose, sore throat, chills, fever, cough, congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, aching muscles, aching bones, fatigue or loss of taste or smell.
Aspen Valley Hospital and Valley View Hospital do testing as does Mountain Family Health at their clinics. There are free testing sites also in El Jebel, Carbondale and Glenwood: http://www.rfvcovidtest.com.
Remember that some people are more at risk than others and we all need to take care for the sake of one and all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, happy healthy New Year!
Illene Pevec
Carbondale