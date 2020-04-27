Editor:
We crave security. We do not want uncertainty, risk or threats. We stick together to draw upon each other for security. We need a leader to whom we give 100% of our loyalty, so our leader will not face objections in protecting our security.
We clearly have such a leader now. He promises security — from war, pestilence, immigration, government intrusion, attacks on religious beliefs, socialism, and taxation. He is making all the coronavirus decisions. How’s he doing?
For starters, he is running for office, and showing us how to be a leader by slow walking decisions and blaming shortfalls on governors.
As to war, he is very strong with China, Iran, Mexico, the EU, North Korea, and anti-climate changers. He says he is a war leader. (Perhaps he’s seen past presidents get reelected because it’s good to stick with the incumbent).
Look how he has gotten rid of agencies that regulate water, the environment, auto emissions, chemicals, drugs, and inspector generals.
Religious beliefs? He leads us back to the founders, protecting believers from nonbelievers. After all, there wasn’t a single Muslim among the founders.
So, if we follow these leadership lessons we will enhance our security and loyalty. Not even a doctor or general will question our leader. And then we will no longer have to vote, read papers, discuss government, or even believe what we learned as kids about ethics, truth and empathy. We will have security exceeded only by the security prisoners have. Won’t that be splendid?
Parker Maddux
Basalt