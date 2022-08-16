“You worry a whole hell of a lot, Paula. Mostly about yourself.”
But when I sent the streetlamp, alleyway photos I snapped on tipsy walks home, he wouldn’t let me wave off his appreciation. “They are better than an accident on the way home from the bar.”
No other 89-year-old has ever struck me as so — boyish. When life so often curdles irreverence into something more callous, his playful brutality remained absolutely intact. His fire was no secret but his gentleness, at first, surprised me.
Even in his short temper, physical pain and frustrations, I felt him acutely aware of life. I felt the vulnerability that necessarily follows. He would text about doctor’s appointments and personal disappointments with a clear, even humorous, storyteller’s voice. Self-pity was never a factor, though difficulty certainly was. He was in love with The Story, and The Story was what he saw. Whether true, false, funny, painful or questionable, no one was spared their good material, least of all himself. “It doesn’t have to be true,” he would say. “It just has to be good.”
After he had repeated to me his favorite clips about torture in however-many countries (worst of all Columbia), he finally moved on to his parents, his children, his wives and his favorite lover. She stood by the window in his hotel room that first day. He liked her dress and her silhouette. She asked to be taken home to her mother’s house. He took her home without having taken off her dress, loving her honesty. He told me about kicking Hunter Thompson out of his house after too many late-night visits, (“I had a wife and children, and he was drunk in my living room.”) and about saying goodbye the night he died. I don’t know if it was a rainy night. I don’t know if the zipper on the body bag stuck. But I know the story was good.
He would spin a tale or blurt some inflammatory comment, and his eyes would flash to you to see how you might respond. With your returned fire or your eye roll or your laugh, a slow smile would curl up the side of his mouth, his eyes spilling over with delight. It seemed to me his way of finding kin.
The first time I went to his house, not very long ago, I took too long introducing myself to others before finding my way to him, seated in front of the fireplace in his living room. “I’m Bob. I live here!” He emphasized, pointedly. It wasn’t until the second dinner that I felt him begin to wonder who I was and how I had found my way into the mix. After that, he requested me to stay nearby, stay after everyone had left, and let him tell me stories. I was honored, and as I listened I wondered how I would have fared here, collapsing our 50-year age difference (not well, probably). Robert, his caretaker, kindly reassured me, but we both knew my skin would be far too thin to hang with Bob in his prime. On the other hand, in the timing we had, I may have gotten to see a gentleness few others ever did.
In all his jabs and observations was a desire to find out how to get under your skin, to learn something or crack some code about you. He wanted to know he was being felt. Isn’t it the storyteller’s desire? But he could also be deeply touched. So maybe he would take a jab at my tone or my word choice here as I try to make sense of our short friendship, but he certainly would be pleased with my tears! I’m not justified to feel his death as strongly as I do. I was looking for kinship, too.