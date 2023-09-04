Editor:
I would like to respond to Jeff Limongelli's letter (“Favorable treatment is for locals only,” Aug. 29, Aspen Daily News). It's pretty obnoxious to hear people brag about or compare how long they've lived in Aspen. I don't call myself a "local" simply because I didn't grow up here, but lots of transplants do, because this is our home.
Scott Martin is a valued member of our community. He loves Aspen and its people, and he can call himself whatever he likes. I've never played golf or dealt with the tee-time problem, but Scott's assessment of it sounds accurate, and his broader critique of the wealth-gap issues we all face here is spot on.
Jeff seems to have missed the entire point of Scott's reasoned and well-written piece, just to jump at the opportunity to let us all know how long he’s been here. I'd recommend to Mr. Limongelli that he take the final step of putting a green and white "NATIVE" bumper sticker on his car — right above the ZG license plate — lest we question his legitimacy. And after that he should probably actually read Scott’s article, ponder its message, and buy Scott a beer at the Red Mountain Grill.
Dustin Lutomski
Aspen