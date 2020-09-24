Editor:
A recent letter to the editor urged us to vote and began as follows. “This November we’ll choose between two very different value systems. One is democracy, based on our Constitution, an empowering collaboration based on mutual regard for other people and facts. Democracy builds institutions that protect the vulnerable and maximize common good.”
I would also urge every registered voter to vote, but I would point out that we do not have the choice to vote for democracy. The United States is a republic not a democracy. The Founding Fathers specifically established our republic to protect the rights of the individual against democratic mob rule. Thank God they did. Imagine if the people of California, Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois were able to determine how we were governed in Colorado or if the people of Denver, Fort Collins, Boulder and Colorado Springs were able to impose their values and behaviors on the people in Aspen.
Please register. Please vote. Please take the time to read the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I think you’ll find them quite inspiring.
Steven Wilhite
Aspen