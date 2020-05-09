Editor:
Right now we have a chance to vote in a critical election that isn’t much on people’s radar. It has nothing to do with the presidency or the Senate, but it will have a greater impact on our region than most things. It’s the Holy Cross board election. There are two candidates who stand far above the rest in their support of clean power that will result in stable electricity rates and reduced carbon emissions: Alex DeGolia in the Western District and David Campbell in the Northern District. As a parent and a longtime Holy Cross customer, it is so exciting to see how much cleaner our power has become, even while our rates have remained reasonable. Alex and David will help continue that great progress — please join me in voting for them, ballots should be arriving in your mailbox this week.
Ellen Freedman
Basalt