Editor:
Ignorance is bliss; it is also dangerous.
Aspen School District leaders, David Baugh and Sarah Strassburger, have stated they are not teaching “critical race theory” to Aspen students and that they “do not endorse or support this position.” Baugh claims that critical race theory is “not a useful construct…in the classroom.”
Negation of teaching Aspen youth about the historical truths of this nation’s racist foundations and present-day unequalized racial realities between whites and people of color is a disservice to students and simply disqualifies these two weak bureaucratic administrators that are uninformed or afraid to be honest about the ongoing dysfunctional social realities of white racism embedded throughout this sick, faltering, and increasingly stupefied racist society.
Maybe Baugh and Strassburger should find a new job in Idaho or Tennessee, states that have banned the teaching of critical race theory.
Sean Elias
Glenwood Springs