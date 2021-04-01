Critical thinking Apr 1, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:I think Roger Marolt is intelligent, a good skier, has a nice haircut and dresses well. April Fools! Lo SempleAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesHelicopter crash claims Aspenite Greg HarmsMillionaires getting second jobs in order to live full-time in their second homesNTSB investigating Alaska helicopter crash that killed 5, including AspeniteJohnson & Johnson vaccine headed back to Pitkin CountyAspen Airport: No priority for commercial flights over private, vice versaThe day the music didn’t dieNegative antigen test results could provide false sense of securityPitkin County restaurants reap benefits of 5 Star programLocal wildlife officials tranquilize, remove Smuggler Mountain cougarAspen City Council passes affordable housing solution Images Latest News Millionaires getting second jobs in order to live full-time in their second homes Aspen City Council passes affordable housing solution Next public health crisis: microwave radiation exposure Local wildlife officials tranquilize, remove Smuggler Mountain cougar Chicago developer Clark Runt, investors buy Asspen for $900 billion Sex and the city of Aspen International incident impacts students’ spring break plans Guchi to open two more stores in Aspen, Fat City Wraps to shutter