Editor:
If you are among the many who, in 2016, cast your presidential vote for someone other than now-President Trump and wondered how his election could have happened, look no further than the Electoral College. A solution devised by the Founding Fathers 250 years ago to accommodate both large and small then-fledgling states is responsible for Mr. Trump holding the office of president.
Never mind that Hillary Clinton’s popular vote total exceeded Donald Trump’s by 2.87 million; her Electoral College vote total was 227 compared to his 304. Seventy-six electoral votes facing off against 2.87 million popular ones.
If the Trump victory over Clinton were an anomaly, you might be forgiven for thinking that this one-off deviation from the norm was an unfortunate mistake that we’re now paying for. But it isn’t; Trump’s election is the fifth time the loser of the popular vote was elected president.
We can update this cruelly outmoded system. To become a national compact, the National Popular Vote Bill needs 270 electoral votes; it now has 196. Colorado can provide nine of the 74 more electoral votes it needs if you vote yes for the National Popular Vote in November. Please do your part.
Barbara J. Kelly
Broomfield