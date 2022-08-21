Editor:
I just read the article about making the Crystal River a designated wild and scenic river (“Crystal River’s wild and scenic designation up in the air,” Aug. 17). I’m somewhat ashamed that I didn’t realize it was still in so much jeopardy of that not happening. I believed that we were much further along on this process. The Crystal River and valley are so precious to our state and country.
We all need to get invested in this project. Bruce Gordon has done an amazing job with so much wilderness preservation, but this might be the most critical one. We need to ask ourselves what we can do to help with this. If money will help, we need to raise it. Lord knows, there’s enough in this town alone to cover anything needed in that respect.
We need to write many more letters in any form available. We need to have more meetings to brainstorm. There are so many things that must be done now. Please, for starters, donate to Wilderness Workshop, so they can cover anything possible for them to do. Volunteer time. I will do what I can to help, will you? Yes, I am passionate about this and we should all be so passionate. The beauty of this incredible place is what brought us here. Too much has already been lost, please don’t let us lose any more.
Jan Louthis
Aspen