Editor:
For eons, animals and people, gracefully walked ancient trails through the Crystal Valley. Until the 1860s, when Colorado became a territory, Crystal Valley was pristine habitat for a rich variety of flora and fauna, including humans. Nuche [the Ute] traveled the game trails over undivided, unowned land. Europeans churned the trails into wagon tracks. By 1881, when the original people were moved off the land, local governments of the new State of Colorado invested heavily in infrastructure and the Nuche paths evolved into graded highways. Always there was a gracious route for man and animal to walk, along the entire valley, over McClure, the lowest pass, west out of the Central Rockies.
But today, that is not possible. Fences abound, circling private and public property. Highway 133, driveways, rivers, ditches and cliff topography, box the valley in. It is impossible to traverse, graciously on foot, or even at all, in places. The 7 Oaks Bridge, is where safe human foot traffic comes to a halt. The first portion of the trail was a gift to humanity, first proposed and rough platted in 1992, then in 2003 with a $50,000 study for an alignment, entirely on public lands. The closing up of passage through the valley, long obvious, made it vital for beast and man, that flow be restored or turn cancerous. … In 2012 the first 5.3-mile segment was built by Garfield County, Pitkin County and Carbondale. It is possible, that before 2025, construction could start on the top 7-mile section.
The Redstone to McClure section is the perfect, next part of the project. Once completed it will afford a perch to look ahead, with a solid goal to reach behind. Through the valley, the major obstacles are the river, highway and private property. Bears Gulch has a clean route, above the highway, where the cliffs and river make it difficult to follow Highway 133. Bears Gulch, aka Bunker Hill above Hays Creek Falls, offers a low-impact, lovely route on the old Rock Creek Wagon Road, built by James Bogan. It will enhance the ability of wildlife and people to move upstream. The alternative, along the river is prohibitively expensive and ecologically destructive. You can help by letting your support for the trail be known to the Forest Service, Pitkin County councilors and Crystal Caucus members. More information is found at:
https://www.pitkinostprojects.com/carbondale-to-crested-butte-trail-plan.html or https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56913
John Hoffmann
Carbondale